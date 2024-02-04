Home / India News / AIIMS, Delhi launches Ayushman Suvidha Kendras to enhance AB-PMJAY services

AIIMS, Delhi launches Ayushman Suvidha Kendras to enhance AB-PMJAY services

These Kendras will operate on a 24x7 basis, providing a single point of contact for beneficiaries

Dr. Rima Dada, the professor in charge of the Media Cell, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "These Kendras will play a pivotal role in providing timely assistance and support, contributing to the success of this transformative healthcare programme."
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a significant move to bolster the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), AIIMS New Delhi announced the opening of 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras' (ASK) across all blocks and centres by March 31, this year.

Dr M. Srinivas, director, AIIMS, New Delhi said, "AIIMS New Delhi has been unwavering in its commitment to the promotion of AB-PMJAY, and the establishment of 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras' marks a pivotal step towards further facilitating the services under this flagship healthcare scheme."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras' will be strategically located at easily accessible points within each block and centre of AIIMS, serving as the centralized hub for patients and their attendants to avail benefits under the AB-PMJAY scheme.

These Kendras will operate on a 24x7 basis, providing a single point of contact for beneficiaries.

Manned by dedicated 'Ayushman Mitras,' the ASK will offer comprehensive services, including verification of AB-PMJAY coverage status for patients visiting the respective block or centre. The aim is to streamline and expedite the process of extending all services under AB-PMJAY to scheme beneficiaries.

Dr. Rima Dada, the professor in charge of the Media Cell, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "These Kendras will play a pivotal role in providing timely assistance and support, contributing to the success of this transformative healthcare programme."

AIIMS New Delhi invites the public, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders to join hands in supporting the successful implementation of the 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras' and contributing to the overall enhancement of healthcare services under AB-PMJAY.

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi: Fire breaks out near emergency ward, all patients evacuated

Centre to add 270 mn additional beneficiaries to Ayushman Bharat by Jan 26

300 mn Ayushman Cards created under AB-PMJAY since 2018: Health ministry

Ayushman Bharat HWCs renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, gets new tagline

Nearly 750,000 recipients of PMJAY linked to same phone number: CAG report

Tripura's rail connectivity will get further boost, says CM Manik Saha

Indian Coast Guard ship rescues man who fell into sea off Mumbai coast

PM Modi to unveil development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam

LIVE: Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Delhi CM Kejriwal amid 'poaching' case

Domestic tourism in Rajasthan up 12 times, foreigners' numbers see spike

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AIIMSDelhiPMJAYAyushman Bharat

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story