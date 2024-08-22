AIIMS' Resident Doctors Federation files intervention application in SC

The National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS has moved an intervention application in the Supreme Court, highlighting the concerns of various resident doctors in all AIIMS across the country. The National Federation of Resident Doctors, in the application, sought the top court to intervene in the ongoing matter whereby the top court has initiated a petition on its own to ensure the safety of the health professionals. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier, the SC while hearing its suo moto cognizance matter relating to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, on August 21 constituted a National Task Force (NTF) for giving recommendations on the safety and security of health workers across the country.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey is representing the National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS. The federation highlighted the concerns of various resident doctors in all AIIMS across the country and urged the top court for interim measures for the doctors till the recommendations made by the NTF are implemented.

The organisation has also mentioned that, by the very nature of their profession, healthcare workers are entitled to a certain degree of protection and safety mechanisms at the workplace.

United Doctors Front Association and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) were among a few other organisations that have also moved the top court, seeking to intervene in the suo motu petition.