Atishi holds meet on providing 400 units of free power to 1984 riot victims

To provide up to 400 units of free electricity to 1984 Sikh massacre victims in Delhi and to ensure its hassle-free implementation of the Kejriwal Government Scheme, Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday held a review meeting with the officials of the Revenue Department and the Power Department. According to officials, on this occasion, Atishi said, "The Kejriwal government is committed to working towards the betterment of every section of the society in Delhi, In this direction, a scheme to provide up to 400 units of free electricity to the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots was started in 2018 under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the meeting, Power Minister Atishi instructed the officials of the Power Department and Revenue Departments to work in tandem to ensure that the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots continue to get the benefit of electricity subsidy without any hassle.

"If for some reason, the benefits of the scheme do not reach the beneficiaries, then bills up to 400 units should be waived between the certification of the beneficiaries in the scheme from the notification of the scheme in 2018. Also, by organizing special camps, the certification process of the victims deprived of the subsidy scheme should also be completed soon", she added further.

Minister Atishi also instructed the Revenue Department officials to make unique ID cards for the riot victims so that they can avail the benefits of government schemes without any hassle.

MLA Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar was also present in the meeting.