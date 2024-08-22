Hundreds displaced by floods in Tripura's Belonia, relief efforts underway

The Belonia region in South Tripura district witnessed severe devastation on Wednesday displacing hundreds and causing widespread distress among residents following flooding due to unprecedented rainfall in Tripura. A team led by CPIM Belonia divisional secretary Comrade Tapas Dutta, MLA Ashok Mitra, CPIM district committee member Babul Debnath, and labour leader Jaydev Bhowmik visited the flood-hit areas to assess the situation and meet the affected communities on Wednesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vishnu Muhuri, a resident who was among the affected, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that he hadn't seen such catastrophic conditions in over 40 years.

According to the district authorities, at least 13 relief camps have been set up following the flood situation. As per the district authorities, the areas of Meghar Ambari and Ram Kishorepur are particularly hard-hit. Two deaths have been reported in these areas following the floods.

In Amjad City alone, 300 families have been displaced and several have been shifted to the relief camps. Efforts are underway to ensure those affected receive the necessary support, with relief operations continuing.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited and inspected various flood-affected areas and relief camps in Agartala to ensure that flood victims receive all necessary facilities.

During the visit to relief camps, CM Saha interacted with the victims and assured all support from the government. CM Saha also assessed the flood situation in Agartala through the Integrated Command & Control Centre at IT Bhavan, Agartala.

"Relief measures are being prioritized by the administration. Let's come together to tackle this natural calamity with collective efforts and support for those affected," the Chief Minister said.