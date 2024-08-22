Toll rises to 17 in pharma company reactor blast at Andhra's Anakapalli

The death toll rose to 17 on Thursday after a reactor blast in a pharma company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan confirmed the deaths on Thursday.

The incident happened after a 500-kilo-litre capacitor reactor exploded at a pharma company with around 200 workers still working at the time.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The Chief Minister is expected to visit the family of the deceased and injured on Thursday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences and said that he was "pained" by the loss of lives in the mishap. The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, as per the PMO.