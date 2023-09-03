Home / India News / Railways achieve freight loading of 634.66 MT between Apr 1 and Aug 31

Railways achieve freight loading of 634.66 MT between Apr 1 and Aug 31

ANI New Delhi
Representational image

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 12:24 AM IST
In terms of Freight loading, Indian Railways has achieved 634.66 MT from April 1, 2023, to August 31, 2023, compared to 620.88 MT over the corresponding period of last year and the revenue achieved is approx. Rs 1 Lakh Crore which includes revenue from the Freight segment, passenger segment and other sundry revenue.

"The loading of Iron Ore in the same period is 70.84 MT which is 15.56 per cent more than 61.30 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year. In the same period, Pig Iron and Finished Steel loading is 28.42 MT over 26.16 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which recorded a growth of 8.63 per cent. The loading of fertilizer in the same period is 24.13 MT over 22.25 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 8.45 per cent," a statement from Northern Railways said.

In the same period, Cement loading is 63.29 MT over 59.44 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 6.48 per cent, Northern Railways said.

"The loading of Container services in the same period is 34.31 MT over 32.60 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 5.22 per cent. The loading of POL in the same period is 20.59 MT over 19.91 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 3.41 per cent," the statement said.

The loading of Coal during the same period is 311.53 MT over 305.39 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year. Automobile transportation by rail has shown a growth of 26 per cent whereas earnings from automobile has shown a jump of 24.5 per cent, the statement further said.

In the month of August 23, Indian Railways loaded 126.95 MT against 119.33 MT on August 22, which shows a growth of 6.38 per cent, the statement added.

Indian Railways has witnessed approx. 48 per cent Capital expenditure utilization (Highest ever) in the first five months of this Financial Year till August 2023. Indian Railways has made an expenditure of Rs 1,15,000 Crores till August 2023. This investment is seen in various infrastructure projects like New Lines, Doubling, Gauge Conversion and enhancing passenger amenities. The safety of the passengers is paramount in Railways. A significant sum has been invested in enhancing safety-related works. The Capex Utilization is approx. 54 per cent in comparison to the last year's corresponding period.

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysFreight

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 12:18 AM IST

