Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / AIMPLB claims Centre's Waqf amendment bill designed to 'usurp' properties

AIMPLB claims Centre's Waqf amendment bill designed to 'usurp' properties

Referring to the Places of Worship Act, he noted that it declares that the religious character of a place of worship shall continue to be the same as it existed on Independence Day

Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board during the Press Conference after Supreme court Verdict on Ram Janam Bhumi in New Delhi on Saturday/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR
The AIMPLB also deliberated on the disputes related to religious places. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday alleged that the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was crafted to "usurp" the Waqf properties across the country.

AIMPLB spokesperson S Q R Ilyas also accused the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf of not doing its job honestly.

Boards' convention felt that Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was cannily crafted to usurp the waqf properties spread throughout the country, Ilyas told reporters here.

He was addressing a press conference regarding the 29th convention of the AIMPLB, which concluded on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Ilyas said all the proposed 44 amendments and their sub-sections were designed to "destroy and manipulate" the status of the Waqf properties.

He claimed that the JPC, which was formed to elicit suggestions of stakeholders, is giving time and attention to those with no locus standi on the issue and is behaving in a partisan way and violating rules and norms.

More From This Section

Docs dismiss Sidhu's claim on cancer diet; call it unscientific, baseless

INDIA bloc leaders write to Om Birla to let LoPs speak on Constitution Day

Parliament Winter Session update: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Nov 27

Sambhal violence: FIR lodged against SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, SP MLA's son

Fair probe to be carried into Sambhal violence: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

We feel that the JPC is not doing its job honestly.

Terming Uniform Civil Code as "unacceptable", Ilyas said it is against the freedom of religion and cultural diversities, enshrined in the Constitution, under the fundamental rights.

The Board in no uncertain words makes it clear that it is unacceptable to Muslims as they will never compromise with Sharia law, he added.

Board considers this interference as a well thought out conspiracy of the BJP governments that will have grave ramifications, he cautioned.

The AIMPLB also deliberated on the disputes related to religious places.

Referring to the Places of Worship Act, he noted that it declares that the religious character of a place of worship shall continue to be the same as it existed on Independence Day.

However, it has not dissuaded litigants to falsely claim from different parts of the country, which include Gyan Vapi Masjid in Varanasi, Shahi Idgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Kamal Mowla Masjid in MP, Teleywali Masjid in Lucknow and now Jama Masjid in Sambhal in UP where court-ordered survey of the masjid, with Hindu plaintiffs claiming that it was constructed after demolishing a temple, leading to violent clashes which claimed the lives of 3 Muslim protesters by gun fire, he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 900 pts, tests 80,000; Nifty at 24,150; Financials, Oil lead

LIVE news: Supreme Court starts hearing on Delhi's anti-pollution curbs, decision today

Jai Corp, Reliance Industrial Infra rally up to 20% on heavy volumes

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul may attend Hemant Soren's oath-taking

Topics :All India Muslim Personal Law BoardWaqf BoardParliament

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story