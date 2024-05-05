Air Force convoy attack: Search operation underway in J-K's Poonch

Security personnel on Sunday morning conducted a search operation following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy a day before, in which one personnel was killed, officials said.

According to the officials, the search operation was carried out to track the terrorists. Security forces have laid down nakas and checking is going on in the area.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch on Saturday late at night.



ALSO READ: 1 IAF soldier killed, 4 injured in terror attack ahead of polls in Poonch

The incident, which took place at Sanai village, resulted in the injured personnel being promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where unfortunately, one of them passed away due to his injuries.

Following the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated cordon and search operations in the vicinity, with support from the Army and police, to track down the perpetrators.

The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, stating that the targeted convoy had been secured, and emphasising the ongoing investigation.

"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district," officials said.

The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar.