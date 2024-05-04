Home / India News / Police issues advisory for traffic near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi

Police issues advisory for traffic near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi

The traffic police said in a post on X, "Archeological Survey of India will start repair work of arch near Hanuman Setu from today ie 04.05.2024

A police officer blocks traffic during a rehearsal for the G-20 summit in New Delhi on Sept 3 (Photo: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The closure of a lane close to the Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi for the Archeological Survey of India's repair work on an arch near the Hanuman Setu is likely to cause heavy traffic in the area, police said on Saturday.

The repair work begins on Saturday, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The traffic police said in a post on X, "Archeological Survey of India will start repair work of arch near Hanuman Setu from today ie 04.05.2024. As a result, the extreme right lane (below Mangi Bridge) towards Hanuman Mandir carriageway will be closed. Traffic may remain heavy near Hanuman Mandir.

Also Read

Hanuman Janmotsav today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; details here

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

CJI calls for international collaboration to combat juvenile cybercrimes

Only 170 of 1,717 candidates are women in Phase-4 of Lok Sabha polls: ADR

Former Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely and others join BJP

Rohith Vemula's mother meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, seeks justice

Bomb threat: Security beefed up at Karnataka's Mangaluru Int'l Airport

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi PoliceDelhi trafficTraffic

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story