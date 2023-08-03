Home / India News / Air India Express flight makes landing at Kochi shortly after takeoff

Air India Express flight makes landing at Kochi shortly after takeoff

According to the source, soon after the takeoff of the aircraft from the Cochin International Airport, a guest reported some kind of suspected burning smell

Press Trust of India Kochi
The aircraft, after landing at the airport late Wednesday night, was inspected, and nothing amiss was found, it said | (Wikimedia Commons)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
An Air India Express flight from Kochi to Sharjah made a precautionary landing at the airport here on August 2 night after a passenger reported a suspected burning smell shortly after takeoff, an airline source said on Thursday.

According to the source, soon after the takeoff of the aircraft from the Cochin International Airport, a guest reported some kind of suspected burning smell.

As somebody had reported a burning smell inside the aircraft, as a precautionary measure it was decided to turn back.

The aircraft, after landing at the airport late Wednesday night, was inspected, and nothing amiss was found, it said.

The Air India Express arranged another aircraft, which left for Sharjah on a delayed basis carrying around 175 passengers.

Topics :air india expressKochiemergency landing

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

