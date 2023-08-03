Home / India News / Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over west Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over west Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD

Meanwhile, locals caught fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall

ANI
Lipsa Pattnaik, District Fisheries Officer, Boudh said, "Around two tonnes of fish washed away due to heavy rainfall. There is a loss of about Rs 9 lakhs. | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Heavy rainfall was experienced in several parts of Odisha on Wednesday. Locals were seen catching fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall.

IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur."

Meanwhile, locals caught fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall.

Lipsa Pattnaik, District Fisheries Officer, Boudh said, "Around two tonnes of fish washed away due to heavy rainfall. There is a loss of about Rs 9 lakhs."

Earlier, The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and laying centred, is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression.

It said that it is likely to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

Also Read

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Latest news LIVE: Data protection bill to be tabled in parliament today

Fadnavis took action on 114,000 letters in 11 mths: Reply to RTI question

In India, it's advantage Tesla as Chinese automakers face scrutiny

Rs 4,198 cr allocated for signalling works to enhance rail safety: Vaishnaw

Over 4 mn voters increased in MP; final roll to be released on Oct 4

Topics :Odisha heavy rainsOdisha floodsIMD

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story