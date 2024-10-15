Bomb threat delays Air India Express flight from Ayodhya to Bengaluru

An Air India Express flight from Ayodhya to Bengaluru was delayed after a bomb threat, officials said on Tuesday.



The plane came from Jaipur, Vinod Kumar, director of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, told PTI, confirming the emergency situation at the airport.



The situation arose following a threat from an unverified social media account, according to Air India Express officials.



"Air India Express, along with a few other operators, received a specific security threat from an unverified social media handle.



"In response, security protocols were promptly activated as directed by the government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. The flight landed safely, and the aircraft will be released for operations following all mandated security procedures," an Air India Express spokesperson told PTI in a statement.

