Air India extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv in Israel till May 15

Tensions remain high in the West Asia due to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Air India on Tuesday said it has extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 15 amid tensions in the West Asia.

On April 19, the airline said Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended till April 30. It operates four weekly flights between the national capital and the Israeli city.

In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the West Asia, Air India said it has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv to May 15.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," the airline said in a statement.
 

Tensions remain high in the West Asia due to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group.

After nearly five months, the Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

While tensions between the two sides remain high, Israel and the Hamas group are also negotiating a possible cease-fire.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

