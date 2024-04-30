Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India biggest importer of seaborne Russian crude in April, beats China

India's appetite for Russian oil revives as cheaper Venezuelan supplies dry up after the US again imposes sanctions on Latin American nation

Crude, Crude oil
Premium

Russian crude exports totalled 5.05 million bpd in April, of which benchmark Urals was 3.44 million bpd, Vortexa figures show. That includes Kazakh crude shipped from Russia | Photo: Bloomberg

S Dinakar Amritsar
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 12:29 PM IST
India unseated China to become the world’s biggest buyer of discounted seaborne Russian crude oil in April, with imports jumping by 10 per cent on the month to a nine-month high, according to early ship tracking data and industry officials. Indian purchases of Russian oil exceeded Chinese imports by 450,000 barrels per day (bpd), data from market intelligence agency Vortexa shows.

An appetite for Russian oil has revived as cheaper Venezuelan supplies dried up after the US reimposed sanctions this month on the Latin American nation. A 45-day "wind-down" period expires at the end of May, but sanctions could be
Topics : Oil imports India oil imports Crude Oil China Russia India Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon