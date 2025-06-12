'There were bodies all around': British survivor recalls Air India horror

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national, narrowly escaped death after an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. Of the 242 people on board, 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site near Ahmedabad airport.

Ramesh, who had been visiting family in Gujarat, was seated in 11A when the Boeing 787 went down. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed the development to ANI, stating: “The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area.”

‘There were bodies all around me’: survivor recounts escape Speaking to local media from his hospital bed, Vishwash recalled the terrifying moment: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly. When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.” He is currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, for injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet. His brother, 45-year-old Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who was travelling with him, remains missing.

Crash devastates residential area in Ahmedabad The aircraft crashed in Meghani Nagar, a densely populated residential area of Ahmedabad. The wreckage reportedly struck multiple buildings, including a hostel for medical students. Police indicated that local residents may also be among the casualties. ALSO READ: Tata Group announces ₹1 cr ex-gratia for kin of Air India crash victims Twenty-five injured individuals have been identified and sent to various hospitals. Air India Flight AI171 was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including two pilots. The passenger manifest included 159 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian. Eleven children were on board, including two infants.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off at 1.39 pm from Ahmedabad airport. Minutes later, the pilot issued a ‘Mayday’ call to Air Traffic Control, but communication was lost shortly thereafter. The aircraft then crashed. Eyewitness footage circulating on social media showed the plane rapidly losing altitude with its nose pointed upward before it struck a building and exploded. Reports suggest the aircraft reached an altitude of only 600 to 800 feet before it went down. Investigation into crash and black box underway Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: Latest updates | Ahmedabad-London flight | Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aviation experts believe the crash may have been caused by a power failure or double engine stall during the critical takeoff phase. Possible triggers include a bird strike or abrupt wind shift. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has begun inspecting the wreckage, and teams are working to recover the flight’s black box, which will contain cockpit recordings and flight data.