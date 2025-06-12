Home / India News / Tata Group announces ₹1 cr ex-gratia for kin of Air India crash victims

Tata Group announces ₹1 cr ex-gratia for kin of Air India crash victims

The Tata Group has pledged to pay ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Noel Tata extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families

Noel Tata
In a statement issued by Tata Trusts, Chairman Noel Tata conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Tata Group has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of each victim who lost their life in the Air India Flight 171 crash that occurred near Ahmedabad on Thursday. 
 
The flight, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off, carrying 242 people on board, including 10 crew members. While the exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed, authorities have begun extensive investigations into the cause of the accident.
 
In a post on X, the Tata Group said, "We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured. Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel."

Noel Tata expresses grief

 
Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Tata Trusts, Chairman Noel Tata conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident. 
 
He said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving Air India Flight 171 on its journey from Ahmedabad to London. This heart-wrenching incident has brought immense grief to countless families, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them during this unimaginable time. We offer our prayers and support as they navigate this profound loss.”
 
Notably, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India have launched an investigation into the crash, while the central government has assured full support in rescue and relief operations.
 
Further details on the cause of the crash and the number of casualties are awaited as the investigation progresses. 

Difficult day for us: Air India CEO

The Air India MD & CEO Campbell Wilson also expressed sorrow over the tragedy. ''I want to brief you on a serious incident that involved an Air India aircraft a short while ago, but first and most important, i would like express our deep sorrow about this event.'' Campbell Wilson, MD & CEO, Air India.
 
''This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.'' he said. ''Flight AI 171 was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members onboard. Of the passengers 169 are Indian passengers, 53 are British nationals, there are 7 Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.'' said Wilson. 
 
The passengers were transported by local authorities to nearby hospitals. the CEO stated, "We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts."
 
''I know that there are many questions and will not be able to answer them all. But I do want to share information that we have at this time. Air India flight AI 171 operated with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft travelling from Ahmedabad to London gatwick has been involved in an accident after take off.'' he said
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gas blowout at ONGC well in Assam's Sivasagar, emergency steps underway

Air India pilot gave 'Mayday' call to ATC: What it means, what follows

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news updates : Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

RPF aids rescue as railways run special trains after Ahmedabad plane crash

Ahmedabad plane crash: Working to gather more information, says Boeing

Topics :Tata groupAir Indiaahmedabad plane crashnoel tataAviationDGCA

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story