Tata Group announces ₹1 cr ex-gratia for kin of Air India crash victims

The Tata Group has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of each victim who lost their life in the Air India Flight 171 crash that occurred near Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The flight, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off, carrying 242 people on board, including 10 crew members. While the exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed, authorities have begun extensive investigations into the cause of the accident.

In a post on X, the Tata Group said, "We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured. Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel."

Noel Tata expresses grief ALSO READ: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner under lens after Air India crash in Ahmedabad Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Tata Trusts, Chairman Noel Tata conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident. He said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving Air India Flight 171 on its journey from Ahmedabad to London. This heart-wrenching incident has brought immense grief to countless families, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them during this unimaginable time. We offer our prayers and support as they navigate this profound loss.”

Notably, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India have launched an investigation into the crash, while the central government has assured full support in rescue and relief operations. Difficult day for us: Air India CEO The Air India MD & CEO Campbell Wilson also expressed sorrow over the tragedy. ''I want to brief you on a serious incident that involved an Air India aircraft a short while ago, but first and most important, i would like express our deep sorrow about this event.'' Campbell Wilson, MD & CEO, Air India. Further details on the cause of the crash and the number of casualties are awaited as the investigation progresses.

ALSO READ: PM Modi reviews Air India crash in Ahmedabad, orders swift relief efforts ''This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.'' he said. ''Flight AI 171 was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members onboard. Of the passengers 169 are Indian passengers, 53 are British nationals, there are 7 Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.'' said Wilson. The passengers were transported by local authorities to nearby hospitals. the CEO stated, "We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts."