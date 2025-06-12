IMD says monsoon might reach many parts of North-West India by June 25

After being stalled since 26 May, the southwest monsoon is expected to make a strong revival, covering most parts of Central and East India by 18 June, and thereafter advance over many parts of North-West India during the subsequent week ending 25 June.

North-West India includes the capital Delhi and its adjoining regions, which have been reeling under a severe heatwave for the past few days.

The heatwave itself is expected to abate in the next two days over most parts of North India, with temperatures dropping by 2–3°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met said that, on the whole, rainfall activity is likely to be ‘above normal’ over most parts of the country, except south Peninsular India, where below-normal rainfall is likely during the week ending 19 June.

The pause in the southwest monsoon after its early onset has pushed up the monsoon deficit to almost 34 per cent; it was around 25 per cent till 9 June. The IMD said that, at present, neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest climate model forecasts indicate that the neutral ENSO conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season. Neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are also observed over the Indian Ocean. ALSO READ: Monsoon to return from June 12 after 13-day lull, IMD warns of heavy rain The latest forecast indicates that weak negative IOD conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season.

The Met said the Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO), another weather phenomenon impacting the southwest monsoon, is likely to remain weak in the next few weeks. On heatwaves, the Met Department said that the prevailing severe heatwave conditions over North India are expected to abate thereafter. “No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest and Central India during the next 2–3 days and gradual fall by 2–4°C thereafter, while in East India no significant change in maximum temperatures likely during the next 24 hours and gradual fall by 2–3°C thereafter for the subsequent four days,” the Met said.

For the week starting 19 June, the IMD said that maximum temperatures are likely to decrease over North-West India as compared to week one. “These are likely to be below normal over most parts of the country outside parts of North-West India (Western Himalayan Region and Rajasthan), where it is likely to be near normal,” the Met said. For the country as a whole in the entire June to September season, the IMD revised upwards its monsoon forecast for 2025 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), from the 105 per cent predicted in April, and also said that rains in June would be ‘above normal’ at over 108 per cent of the LPA.