Today's news LIVE: Russian courts continue their crackdown on Opposition. Leonid Volkov, a key aide to the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was sentenced in absentia to 18 years in prison on Wednesday. He was convicted by Moscow’s Second Western District Military Court on 40 charges, including justifying terrorism, funding and leading an extremist group, promoting Nazism, and creating an NGO that violated rights, according to Russian news reports. Google has Google has offered buyouts to more employees across key departments as part of new cost-cutting efforts ahead of a possible court ruling that could split up its internet business. The company confirmed the move, which was reported by multiple news sources.

Though the number of affected staff is unknown, The Wall Street Journal reports the offers were made to workers in Google’s search, advertising, research, and engineering teams. Google accounts for the majority of Alphabet Inc.’s nearly 186,000 global employees.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam left their suitcase at a homestay in Sohra before disappearing. According to Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang, investigators cracked the case using a 'mangalsutra' and ring found in the bag.

The couple, married in Indore on May 11, arrived in Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. They went missing on May 23 after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village. Raja’s body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. Sonam later appeared in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9 and surrendered.