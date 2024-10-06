Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Air India's Delhi-London flight diverted to Denmark for medical emergency

A male passenger who was feeling ill was de-planed at Copenhagen (Denmark) and taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Later, the flight departed for London, the airline official said

Air India
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
An Air India flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Copenhagen on Sunday due to a medical emergency, according to an airline official.

A male passenger who was feeling ill was de-planed at Copenhagen (Denmark) and taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Later, the flight departed for London, the airline official said.

"Our ground colleagues at Copenhagen airport did their best to minimise inconvenience caused to all the guests due to the diversion," the official added.


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

