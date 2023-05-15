Home / India News / Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff



Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi


1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff on Monday.

He succeeds Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Dixit was Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.

He is a graduate of the Staff Course, Bangladesh and National Defence College, New Delhi.

The Air Marshal is a qualified flying instructor as well as an experimental test pilot, with over 3,300 hours of flying experience on fighter, trainer and transport aircraft. Air Marshal Dixit commanded a Mirage 2000 squadron, a frontline fighter base in the Western sector, as well as a premier fighter training base.

He has earlier served as Principal Director Air Staff Requirement, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air headquarters.

The Air Officer has also been the Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command and was Senior Air Staff Officer, South Western Air Command prior to taking over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

Topics :Indian Air ForceDefence

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

