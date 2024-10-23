Centre sanctioned 7,000 houses for internally displaced people: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the Centre has sanctioned the construction of 7,000 houses for internally displaced and violence-hit people in the state. Talking to reporters at the CM Secretariat, he expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders for their concern regarding the situation in ethnic strife-torn state. "I thank the PM, HM and other leaders as they are seriously concerned about the situation in the state. Recently, the Centre sanctioned the construction of about 7,000 houses in the state for the internally displaced persons. It will help them to shift from the different schools and colleges where they are currently sheltered. Proposals for another 2,000 houses for internally displaced persons are in the process," he told reporters.

Detailing the distribution of housing, the CM said, "1,015 houses will be built in Bishnupur, 1,331 in Churachandpur, 1,217 in Kakching, 511 in Chandel, 1,813 in Kangpokpi, 225 in Imphal West and 594 in Imphal East." Additionally, Singh announced that the Ministry of Road and Transport, led by Nitin Gadkari, has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for highway construction in the state, along with Rs 175 crore for concrete roads in hill district headquarters.

The ministry and the Manipur government have resolved miscommunication issues regarding 28 national highway projects that were pending, he added.

Singh also highlighted plans for a Rs 220-crore world-class football stadium, agreed upon by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

He mentioned discussions with the Home Ministry and DGP to ensure safe transport of construction materials to hill districts.

More From This Section

Furthermore, he said each internally displaced person will receive Rs 1,000 before Diwali and Ningol Chakouba, with salaries, allowances, and pensions set to be disbursed by October 31.

Regarding recent violence in Jiribam district, where farmhouses and a school were burned, Singh said, "There are always some people who are against restoration of peace in the state. I sent one colleague to Jiribam who met civil leaders of all communities and settle the issues.