Bagless days in all Delhi schools for Classes 6 to 8, DoE issues guidelines

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday issued guidelines for the implementation of 10 bagless days across government and private schools in Delhi.

The DoE shared the circular on Tuesday directing heads of all the schools to implement 10 bagless days in all the schools for students of classes six to eight.

The schools were advised to choose activities carefully so that all the resources available at school’s disposal are optimally utilised. Bagless activities during the execution of the Happiness Curriculum or excursion visits etc should be part of the bagless days, it adds.

The guidelines urge school authorities to take students to some historical monuments, cultural sites, craft centres, places of tourist interest and many more. The guidelines further read, "They can meet artists and craftsmen, to broaden their understanding of different concepts and traditions, and help them appreciate the importance of preserving heritage."

