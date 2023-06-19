Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD

Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD

Amid heavy rainfall during the onset of the monsoon, the IMD has issued a rain alert for Himachal Pradesh over the next week. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for June 22 and June 23

ANI General News
Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid heavy rainfall during the onset of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Himachal Pradesh over the next week. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for June 22 and June 23.

In its daily forecast report, IMD on Monday issued a warning for rain and thunderstorm in the next 4 days. Regions like Himachal Pradesh can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph approximately, IMD said.

Amidst heavy rains on Sunday, 26 stranded tourists were rescued around 10 pm at the Kareri Lake of Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh) by SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) Kangra and the McLeodganj police.

A similar incident also occurred at the Bhagsunag-Naddi trek, and people were rescued from there as well on Sunday evening, according to the Superintendant of Kangra Police, Shalini Agnihotri.

Earlier this week, a landslide was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti districts between Chatru and Dorno Nallah areas.

"DEOC Lahaul Spiti has informed an incident of Landslide Between Chatru and Dorni Nallah, Sub Division Lahaul, District Lahaul Spiti," stated an HP-State Emergency Operation Centre report.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

Due to the landslide, NH-505 was blocked. Restoration work was taken up immediately, and the authorities state that restoring the road took around 10 hours. NH-505 (Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu) road was also blocked. It took 10-12 hours for road restoration.

Also Read

Rain, thunderstorm to bring relief from heatwave conditions for a week: IMD

IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states today

MeT issues 'Yellow' warning for thunderstorm in Assam, neighbouring states

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Airbnb inks pact with tourism ministry to promote heritage stays, culture

UCC against religious freedom, will oppose it under legal ambit: Jamiat

From State Dinner to UN Event: Full schedule of PM Modi's US state visit

Yoga Day 2023: PM to host event at UN headquarters; check other details

Orange, yellow alerts issued for several districts in Raj amid Cyclone

Topics :Himachal PradeshIMDHeavy rain and thunderstorm

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story