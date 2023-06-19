Home / India News / Airbnb inks pact with tourism ministry to promote heritage stays, culture

Airbnb inks pact with tourism ministry to promote heritage stays, culture

Airbnb will also offer support to hosts in untapped tourist areas, assist them in promoting their homestays, build host capacity, and foster a culture of responsible hosting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Airbnb inks pact with tourism ministry to promote heritage stays, culture

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 8:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Tourism to showcase India's heritage stays and promote cultural tourism.

The company will partner the ministry in its vision to promote inbound tourism as a part of its 'Visit India 2023' initiative and under the MoU, it will launch a dedicated 'Soul of India' microsite for the global audience showcasing India's rich culture and built heritage, Airbnb said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, Airbnb will also offer support to hosts in untapped tourist areas, assist them in promoting their homestays, build host capacity, and foster a culture of responsible hosting, it added.

Under the MoU, Airbnb will endeavour to train hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in emerging destinations that are part of the ministry's flagship scheme, the company said, adding, it would also share travel and homestay insights with the ministry for informed responsible tourism policies and training requirements.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said Airbnb's global reach will provide enhanced visibility to India's unique and varied accommodation offerings and enable travellers an opportunity to experience the country's rich heritage first-hand.

"This partnership will contribute to the growth of inbound tourism, create economic opportunities for local communities and position India uniquely on the global tourism map," he added.

Airbnb General Manager - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan Amanpreet Bajaj said, "This MoU represents an important collaboration towards unlocking new economic and social opportunities through tourism in India while bolstering the Incredible India brand and bringing the richness of what India has to offer to even more international travellers.

Also Read

Indians flocking both foreign and local getaways as travel recovers: Airbnb

Man vs Wild: Bear Grylls in talk with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli

This Malaysian island has now banned Airbnb. And it isn't first to do so

Off-beaten destinations in India top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Large numbers of wild boars die in TN, MTR official suspects swine flu

UCC against religious freedom, will oppose it under legal ambit: Jamiat

From State Dinner to UN Event: Full schedule of PM Modi's US state visit

Yoga Day 2023: PM to host event at UN headquarters; check other details

Orange, yellow alerts issued for several districts in Raj amid Cyclone

Priest accuses Kedarnath temple admin of Rs 125 cr gold scam; details here

Topics :AirbnbTourism Ministry

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story