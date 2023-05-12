Home / India News / Airports to boost infra to handle higher number of passengers: Aviation min

Airports to boost infra to handle higher number of passengers: Aviation min

To ensure that there is no congestion at major airports, the civil aviation ministry asked airport operators to carry out a thorough internal analysis of their throughput and space requirements

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Airports to boost infra to handle higher number of passengers: Aviation min

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To ensure that there is no congestion at major airports, the civil aviation ministry on Friday asked airport operators to carry out a thorough internal analysis of their throughput and space requirements in order to boost infrastructure for hassle-free travel, according to sources.

The issues related to congestion at airports during peak travel periods and measures required to be put in place were discussed during a meeting civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held with airport and airline operators in the national capital.

The sources said that steps to strengthen infrastructure, especially to deal with peak hour traffic at airports, as well as to expand capacity were deliberated upon.

Airport operators have been asked to do a thorough internal analysis of their throughput and space requirements, among other factors to ensure there is no clogging at any points.

"Met with airline & airport operators to deliberate on a roadmap for infrastructure & processes to cater to the record growth projections in the no. of passengers travelling through air.

"With a whole of govt approach, we are committed to facilitate quicker & smoother processing at major metro airports in India," Scindia said in a tweet.

The sources also said that the efforts are to ensure that airlines are able to operate at their maximum capacity even during peak hours.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport

Holiday rush sparks chaos at Delhi IGI airport as passengers miss flights

39 international travellers test Covid positive at airports across country

Air passengers to get reimbursement for downgrades, DGCA to bring new norms

Lithuania offers biz opportunities for Indian firms, fintech in focus

Give banks an oversight over lending practices of NBFC borrowers: SBI MD

Seize start-up sector opportunities instead of govt jobs: Jitendra Singh

India's growth path lies in liberal democracy to earn world's trust: Rajan

Jaishankar meets Nepalese counterpart in Dhaka, discusses way to boost ties

Topics :Airports in IndiaAirportsCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story