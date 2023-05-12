Airports to boost infra to handle higher number of passengers: Aviation min

To ensure that there is no congestion at major airports, the civil aviation ministry on Friday asked airport operators to carry out a thorough internal analysis of their throughput and space requirements in order to boost infrastructure for hassle-free travel, according to sources.

The issues related to congestion at airports during peak travel periods and measures required to be put in place were discussed during a meeting civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held with airport and airline operators in the national capital.

The sources said that steps to strengthen infrastructure, especially to deal with peak hour traffic at airports, as well as to expand capacity were deliberated upon.

Airport operators have been asked to do a thorough internal analysis of their throughput and space requirements, among other factors to ensure there is no clogging at any points.

"Met with airline & airport operators to deliberate on a roadmap for infrastructure & processes to cater to the record growth projections in the no. of passengers travelling through air.

"With a whole of govt approach, we are committed to facilitate quicker & smoother processing at major metro airports in India," Scindia said in a tweet.

The sources also said that the efforts are to ensure that airlines are able to operate at their maximum capacity even during peak hours.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.