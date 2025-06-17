Home / India News / 'Nothing wrong has happened': Akal Takht head granthi on influencer killing

'Nothing wrong has happened': Akal Takht head granthi on influencer killing

Kanchan Kumari, known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was strangled and found dead in a car at Bathinda's Adesh University; two arrested, prime accused Amritpal Singh Mehron fled to UAE, say police

Kamal Kaur
Kanchan Kumari (Photo: Instagram/@kamalkaurbhabhi)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Giani Malkit Singh, head granthi of the Akal Takht Sahib, on Monday sparked outrage by defending the recent killing of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’. Singh described the act as “appropriate”, accusing the influencer of promoting obscenity. 
“We should not listen to vulgar songs... This kind of treatment should be meted out to those who indulge in spreading vulgarity and defaming Sikh community. Nothing wrong has happened,” he told journalists. 
  In the Sikh religious hierarchy, the head granthi holds the second-most important position after the jathedar. While the jathedar addresses broader issues affecting the community, the head granthi is responsible for upholding the “maryada” (code of conduct) and managing rituals and ceremonies at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism.   
 

Details of the murder and investigation

Kanchan Kumari’s body was discovered on June 11 inside a car parked at Adesh University in Bathinda. Police said she had been strangled. The deceased was a resident of Lachman Colony in Ludhiana. 
Two individuals — Jaspreet Singh and Nimratit Singh — have been arrested in connection with the case. The prime accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, is believed to have fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 
Bathinda Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said on Sunday that a lookout circular had been issued against Mehron, who hails from Moga. The 30-year-old is a self-proclaimed Sikh radical and heads an organisation called ‘Qaum De Rakhe’.
Mehron has previously issued threats to at least two other women social media influencers in Punjab, according to the police. Authorities have since taken steps to block some of his social media accounts.
 

Accused posts video claiming responsibility

Following the murder, a video emerged online in which Mehron claimed that Kumari was killed due to her “vulgar content” on social media. He acknowledged the arrest of two of his associates and issued a stern warning to other influencers sharing “objectionable content”. 
In the video, he also indirectly threatened another content creator, saying, “It is not necessary that a body will be found every time,” referencing how Kumari's body was discovered in her car. 
Amid the threats, Amritsar-based influencer Deepika Luthra has been placed under police protection. Luthra reportedly received similar threats from Mehron and his associates, prompting authorities to ensure her safety.
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics :MurderSocial MediaPunjab Police

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

