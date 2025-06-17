Bomb scare on IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi, makes emergency landing

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Kochi was diverted to Nagpur in Maharashtra after it received a bomb threat, news agency PTI reported.

The bomb squad reached the spot after a threat was issued to blow up the flight. The flight arrived in Kochi from Muscat and departed for Delhi. Following the threat call, the aircraft made an emergency landing for undergoing inspection at Nagpur airport, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said.

Subsequently, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was formed, and the threat was declared as "specific", CIAL added. CIAL received the threat in an email on its official ID at 9:31 am, about the IndiGo flight, which departed for Delhi with 157 passengers and six crew on board.

Earlier on Sunday, a Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad made a mid-air U-turn to Frankfurt in Germany due to a bomb threat. Speaking to ANI on Monday, an official of the Hyderabad airport said, "The flight returned to its origin because of a bomb threat which was received while the aircraft was still outside the Indian airspace." This comes hours after it was reported that an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai was hit by a technical glitch and the passengers were deplaned at a scheduled halt in Kolkata. According to a statement from DCP Nagpur, Lohit Matani, the passengers deboarded the flight, and the investigation is underway. He further added that nothing suspicious has been found so far, ANI reported. "After completing the security checks, the aircraft will proceed to Delhi," it said.