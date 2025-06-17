Home / India News / Bomb scare on IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi, makes emergency landing

Bomb scare on IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi, makes emergency landing

The bomb squad reached the spot after a threat was issued to blow up the flight

CIAL received the threat in an email on its official ID at 9:31 am, about the IndiGo flight, which departed for Delhi with 157 passengers and six crew on board. | (Photo: Reuters)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Kochi was diverted to Nagpur in Maharashtra after it received a bomb threat, news agency PTI reported.
 
The bomb squad reached the spot after a threat was issued to blow up the flight. The flight arrived in Kochi from Muscat and departed for Delhi. Following the threat call, the aircraft made an emergency landing for undergoing inspection at Nagpur airport, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said. 
 
CIAL received the threat in an email on its official ID at 9:31 am, about the IndiGo flight, which departed for Delhi with 157 passengers and six crew on board.  
Subsequently, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was formed, and the threat was declared as "specific", CIAL added. 
 
"After completing the security checks, the aircraft will proceed to Delhi," it said. 
According to a statement from DCP Nagpur, Lohit Matani, the passengers deboarded the flight, and the investigation is underway. He further added that nothing suspicious has been found so far, ANI reported.  
This comes hours after it was reported that an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai was hit by a technical glitch and the passengers were deplaned at a scheduled halt in Kolkata. 
Earlier on Sunday, a Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad made a mid-air U-turn to Frankfurt in Germany due to a bomb threat. Speaking to ANI on Monday, an official of the Hyderabad airport said, "The flight returned to its origin because of a bomb threat which was received while the aircraft was still outside the Indian airspace."
 
ANI said, “A bomb threat email targeting Lufthansa flight LH 752 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 18:01 pm on 15th June 2025. A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP. In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport."
 
Lufthansa, in a statement, said the passengers were provided with overnight accommodation. Following the bomb threat, a bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per standard operating procedure. 
However, it was previously reported that the flight was diverted as it had still not entered Indian airspace when the threat was received. 
A similar incident was reported on June 13, when a Delhi-bound Air India flight coming from Thailand's Phuket received a bomb threat and made an emergency landing on the island. The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted.
 
     
 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IndiGoBomb Threat CallsIndigo emergency landingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

