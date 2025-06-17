LIVE news updates: Indian nationals in Tehran urged to move to safer areas

Top news today: During the 51st G7 Summit, the Group of Seven nations released a joint statement calling for a "de-escalation" of tensions involving Iran, as instability in the Middle East intensifies. The statement also affirmed Israel’s "right to defend itself" and stated that "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, marking his first visit to the country in ten years. Key discussions with global leaders are set to focus on major international issues such as energy security, technology, and innovation. PM Modi, currently on a three-nation tour, reached Canada on Monday evening (local time) from Cyprus, following an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Kananaskis Summit, held on June 16–17, marks Modi’s sixth consecutive appearance at a G7 meeting.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will engage with leaders from G7 nations, invited outreach partners, and heads of international organisations, with discussions centring on vital global matters like energy security, advancements in technology, and innovation—particularly the intersection of AI with energy and developments in quantum technology. White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions,

An Air India flight (AI180) from San Francisco to Mumbai experienced a technical issue in its left engine, leading to a delay in departure during a scheduled stop at Mumbai airport early Tuesday. Although the flight landed on time at 00:45 pm, the engine problem caused a delay, and at around 05:20 am, passengers were instructed to deplane. The captain informed them that the decision was made for flight safety reasons.