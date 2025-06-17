Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment; diet being monitored: Hospital

Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment; diet being monitored: Hospital

"Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet," says chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia
The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi who was hospitalised owing to a stomach-related issue is responding well to treatment but her discharge date has not yet been decided, the hospital said on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening. 

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi with stomach-related problems 

In a statement, chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop, said, "She is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided."  "Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet, he added  On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital. Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Kochi-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after bomb threat

Parks reopened at tourist destinations in J-K, including some in Pahalgam

Cash discovery row: Govt wants to control judges' appointments, says Sibal

Bomb scare on IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi, makes emergency landing

Air India Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled after snag on Boeing Dreamliner

Topics :Sonia GandhiIndian National CongressCongress

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story