Akasa Air gets aviation ministry's nod for starting international flights

The airline, which is currently grappling with pilot shortage issues, has a fleet of 20 aircraft and plans to start flying to overseas destinations by year-end

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Little over a year after commencing operations, Akasa Air has received approval from the civil aviation ministry for starting international flights and is looking to fly to destinations in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube on Wednesday said the ministry has designated the airline as an international scheduled operator.

"This new designation will allow us to fly internationally, enabling us to take one step closer to our dream of launching international operations before the end of this year.

"We are now working with all relevant authorities on our request for traffic rights and will soon be able to announce the international destination we will fly to," he said in a statement.

Dube said the airline is targeting destinations within the range of a Boeing 737 MAX from India in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

"We are also on track to announce a three-digit aircraft order by the end of this year to serve the growing travel demand," he said.

Topics :Akasa Airairline industryinternational flights

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

