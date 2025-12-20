Akhilesh calls for bulldozer action on codeine mafias, even if linked to SP

Escalating the war of words over allegations linked to the illegal codeine cough syrup trade, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit back at Yogi Adityanath with a poetic riposte, a day after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted him through a couplet.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters here, Yadav accused the government of trying to divert attention by circulating photographs and making political allegations instead of acting against the guilty.

He called for 'bulldozer action' against all those involved, irrespective of political affiliation, noting that the issue concerns not just Uttar Pradesh but also the prime minister's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Referring to Adityanath's poetic remark on Friday, Yadav said he was not a poet himself, but party veteran Uday Pratap, seated beside him, was a well-known literary figure. Quoting from one of his works and targeting the chief minister, Yadav recited: "Apna chehra na ponchha gaya aapse, aaina bewajah tod kar rakh diya" (You could not wipe your own face clean, so you broke the mirror for no reason). On Friday, ahead of the winter session of the legislature, Adityanath had taken a swipe at Yadav, saying, "Yahi kasoor main baar-baar karta raha, dhool chehre par thi aur aaina saaf karta raha." (This was the mistake I kept repeating the dust was on the face, but I kept cleaning the mirror), adding that photographs showed the SP chief with alleged mafias and that the investigation would bring out the truth.

Launching a longer poetic attack on the government, Yadav accused it of shielding its own people while blaming others. Reading out a part of the poem, he said: "Yahi kasoor raha inka, ye apnon ko har haal mein bachate rahe, unke gunaah chhupate rahe; jab khulne laga raaz inka to auron par ilzaam lagate rahe. Yahi kasoor raha inka, pehenkar libaas sharafat ka, logon ke aitbaar mein sendh lagate rahe; gira kar auron ke makaan aur dukaan, apna gorakh-dhanda chalate rahe." (This was their fault they kept protecting their own at all costs, hiding their crimes; when their secrets began to surface, they started blaming others. This was their fault wearing the garb of decency, they kept breaching people's trust; by demolishing others' houses and shops, they kept running their own illicit business.) Yadav also cautioned against the circulation of incorrect verses on social media in the name of renowned poets, claiming that several couplets falsely attributed to Mirza Ghalib were in circulation.