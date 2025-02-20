Akhilesh Yadav to gift Kumbh study to Yogi, says 'lessons to be learned'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that he will present a book on the Kumbh Mela study by Harvard University, conducted during his tenure, to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so they can learn some lessons from it.

He claimed he had earlier sent an English version of the book for ‘decoration purposes’ but would now send a Hindi version so that “he can actually read it”.

“The study on Kumbh by Harvard University was sent to CM through the Speaker... it was in English,” Yadav said. “...I am sending one in Hindi for him to read.”

Earlier this week, in a post on X, the Samajwadi Party stated that Harvard University and global organisations had praised the SP government’s management of Kumbh Mela 2013.

“He (CM) should read this book for lessons on how successful events are organised,” the post read. Yadav also shared a photograph of the book, stating, “Reading a good book is a good habit. One can read this book for expertise in managing such events.”

Akhilesh Yadav calls UP budget ‘second last’

During Thursday’s press conference, Yadav dismissed the Uttar Pradesh budget presented by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, calling it the BJP’s ‘second last budget’ in the state.

“Today is a special day as this is the second last budget of this government,” the former chief minister said while addressing a press conference. “After this, there will be the final budget, and then we will get a new government,” he said.

Also Read

He also criticised the BJP’s repeated claims of presenting the ‘biggest budget’, pointing out that every new budget is naturally larger than the previous one.

“Every time they present a budget, they say it’s the biggest one. This statement can be made by any government because every budget is bound to be bigger than the last,” he remarked.

Maha Kumbh water quality controversy

Yadav also took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports of faecal contamination in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where thousands of devotees are taking a dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Citing the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about water quality, he stated that pollution data from the Central government agency contradicted that of Uttar Pradesh authorities.

“There is a confrontation it seems,” Yadav said. “Will the UP government say that the Delhi government is not Sanatani? Should we believe what Delhi is saying? Be it data from the UP Pollution Board or Delhi Pollution Board... BJP leaders should be given water from Kumbh to use for making food, drinking, and bathing.”

The CPCB on Monday informed the NGT that several locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh did not meet the primary water quality standards for bathing, particularly due to high levels of faecal coliform bacteria.

Faecal coliform bacteria, found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and humans, are indicators of potential water contamination. Their presence suggests that the water may also contain harmful pathogens such as viruses, parasites, or bacteria from faecal matter.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed the report, with CM Yogi Adityanath asserting that the water at the Sangam site is suitable for both bathing and ritual drinking.

“Reports of severe contamination of Maha Kumbh water are misleading,” Adityanath stated.