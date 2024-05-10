Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on day of Akha Teej

This is the most auspicious time of the year, according to the Hindu faith. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year with immense pomp and grandeur throughout the country. On this auspicious day, it is said that Lord Kuber got blessings from lord Shiva and lord Brahma and received the responsibility of shielding heaven's wealth.
On this day, the devotees worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuber, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Akshaya refers to things that can never be harmed. Consequently, individuals begin auspicious activities like building a new venture of marriage, or engagements on this day.
Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10 this year. It corresponds with Parashurama Jayanti too. The following are a couple of things to take care of on this auspicious day as we look for the gifts of the gods and goddesses.