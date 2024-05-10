Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Wishes and greetings to share with friends and family

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Akshaya Tritiya, also called Akha Teej, is a significant Hindu and Jain spring celebration. It falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. According to the Gregorian schedule, this date falls between April and May. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated today on Friday, May 10.





In Hindu mythology, there are different convictions and legends about the celebration. One of the famous legends says on this day Lord Kuber was appointed as the treasurer of heaven. Akshaya Tritiya likewise concurs with Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Shuram, the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Wishes and Greetings

• May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring you wealth and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

• May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

• May the divine blessings of Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, shower upon you on this Akshaya Tritiya and bring abundance and prosperity in your life.

• The Sanskrit word “akshaya” means the one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success that never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!