Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Shubh Muhurat: City-wise auspicious time to buy gold

Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej is celebrated on May 10, 2024. This day is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Vaishakha month and it is marked by significant rituals and activities like gold buying which is believed to bring success and prosperity.

The term ‘Akshaya’ means never diminishing, hence, buying at this occasion is believed to bring endless wealth. It is a significant Hindu festival, which is believed to be the most auspicious occasion for various regions' activities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The auspicious timing for the Akshaya Tritiya puja in 2024 is from 5.33 am to 12.18 pm on May 10. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 4.17 am on May 10 and ends at 2.50 am the next day. The right day to buy gold begins at 4.17 am on May 10 and it extends until the conclusion of the Tritiya Tithi on May 11.

City-wise auspicious timings to buy gold

New Delhi 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM

Gurgaon 05:34 AM to 12:18 PM

Noida 05:33 AM to 12:17 PM

Mumbai 06:06 AM to 12:35 PM

Pune 06:03 AM to 12:31 PM

Bengaluru 05:56 AM to 12:16 PM

Kolkata 04:59 AM to 11:33 AM

Ahmedabad 06:01 AM to 12:36 PM

Chandigarh 05:31 AM to 12:20 PM

Hyderabad 05:46 AM to 12:13 PM

Jaipur 05:42 AM to 12:23 PM

Chennai 05:45 AM to 12:06 PM

Why is Akshaya Tritiya celebrated?

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe this day by waking up early in the morning, taking a purifying bath and getting ready in yellow attire, which symbolises auspiciousness in Hindu tradition. Prayers are offered to the idol of Lord Vishnu, accompanied by recitations of the Vishnu Sahasranama and the Vishnu Chalisa.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Significance

Akshaya Tritiya symbolises eternal prosperity and abundance, and it is believed that such auspicious activities are performed on this day ensuring everlasting success and fortune. The term 'Akshaya' signifies eternal, while 'Tritiya' denotes the third day of the bright fortnight. This day is believed to usher in prosperous beginnings, whether that’s in business, performing religious activities or embarking on a new job.

On Akshaya Tritiya, it is believed that the sun, the lord of the moon and the planets, is at its most radiant phase. Because it shines brighter on this day than any other day, it is considered beneficial for new partnerships and marriages.