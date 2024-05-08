Home / India News / India's steel demand boom to continue, to grow at 10% over next few years

India's steel demand boom to continue, to grow at 10% over next few years

With the government's focus on infrastructure, the domestic steel demand will grow in double-digits, Steel Secretary said

Bloomberg Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The domestic steel demand is expected to grow at a rate of 10 per cent over the next few years, supported by the government's focus on infrastructure, Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha said on Wednesday.

The official made the remarks addressing a 'CII Conference on Future Ready and Green Manufacturing' conference in the national capital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With the government's focus on infrastructure, the domestic steel demand will grow in double-digits, he said.

"The demand has grown by 13-14 per cent year-on-year in the financial year 2023-24. It will continue to grow by 10 per cent in the future," Sinha said.

As per official data, crude steel production was around 145 million tonnes (MnT) in 2023-24 financial year, up from 127 MnT in the last fiscal. Consumption stood at 136 Mnt in the financial year 2023-24, as against 120 MnT in 2022-23.

Also Read

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

After bumper years, oil demand growth in Indian market to taper in 2024

86% Indian CEOs optimistic about country's economic growth: PwC survey

FMCG industry sees 6.5% growth; rural demand surpasses urban: NielsenIQ

'Will not tolerate insult of fellow Indians': PM Modi on Pitroda's remark

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed today? Check details

Bengaluru brew blues: Is India's Silicon Valley in for thirsty times ahead?

People in East look like Chinese, in South look like Africans: Sam Pitroda

'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se': AAP workers detained for slogans at IPL match

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :steel demandiron and steel industryIndia steel demandstainless steel industrySteel IndustrySteel growth

First Published: May 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story