Aligarh Muslim University receives bomb threat, police launch probe

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday received a bomb threat via email prompting swift action from university authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The email, which demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh, sparked a thorough search operation across the campus.

Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Pandey confirmed that the university officials alerted the police about the threat, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal unit, dog squad, and cyber teams to investigate the origin of the email.

"We were informed by the university officials about the bomb threat mail. The bomb disposal unit and dog squad were immediately deployed, and all isolated spots on the campus were thoroughly searched by the police. The cyber teams are also investigating the origin of the email," he said.

The search operation, which focused on sweeping key areas of the campus, has not yielded any suspicious objects so far.

AMU Proctor Professor Mohd Wasim Ali assured that the authorities are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"We have informed the police about the bomb threat mail, and the investigation is ongoing. At this moment, we do not know the identity of the sender. The email also contains a demand for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh," he stated.

Police and the university administration are working together in order to keep the students and staff safe, while the case is under investigation.

Authorities have called upon students and faculty to be watchful and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.