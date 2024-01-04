Home / India News / All 3 branches of govt unanimously removed Article 370: V-P Dhankhar

All 3 branches of govt unanimously removed Article 370: V-P Dhankhar

With this, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream has been completely fulfilled, he said

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:15 PM IST
All three branches of the government unanimously abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby fulfilling the dream of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.
 
The vice president was addressing a function after inaugurating a biotech startup expo in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at developing the district along the International Border with Pakistan as a hub for budding entrepreneurs.
 

"Congratulations to the executive led by the prime minister, the legislature -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- and the judiciary. All three unanimously removed Article 370 from our Constitution," Dhankhar said.
 
With this, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream has been completely fulfilled, he said.
 
Mookerjee had left an indelible mark on this land, he said.
 
"The land with grave imprints of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the land facing danger, has seen that danger being removed in this era. No one thought that Article 370 would be stamped out. This article, called temporary in the Constitution, became an eyesore for us," Dhankhar said.
 
Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh attended the function.
 
Twenty-five startups, including 11 from Jammu and Kashmir, took part in the expo, titled "Emerging Startup Trends in North India". 

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

