All arrangements for Char Dham Yatra in place: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the state government has made all arrangements to ensure that everyone's Char Dham Yatra is smooth.

"All the preparations for Char Dham Yatra have been completed. More than 12 lakh people have registered, and we have made all arrangements to ensure that everyone's journey is smooth," CM Dhami told ANI.

"The government is fully alert regarding the Chardham Yatra," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Himanshu Khurana Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) said, "Preparations for Badrinath Yatra are going on in full swing and the work of the master plan in Badrinath Dham is underway."

"All the concerned departments have been instructed to complete all the works before the yatra by April 20," he added.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

On Sunday, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay visited Badrinath temple along with officials of various departments and inspected the ongoing reconstruction works and reviewed the travel arrangements.

BKTC President Ajendra Ajay said, "The date of opening of the doors is near. On April 27, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will be opened for devotees. Therefore, various works should be expedited. The devotees should not face any kind of inconvenience due to the construction works."

He further added that due to the reconstruction work, the devotees will have to reach the temple through a new footpath this time. "The new pedestrian route should be organized in a time-bound manner so that the passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience", he said.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.