All eyes on Moon, as Isro says Chandrayaan-3 smooth journey continues

As Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to the Moon's surface, situated around 384,400 kilometres away from Earth, the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru prepares for the landing at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday. This significant event will mark India's entry into an exclusive league of nations. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Tuesday that the Rs 600 crore mission is progressing as planned, with the Lander module continuing its smooth journey.

Should the mission succeed, India will become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. "The mission is on schedule. Systems undergo regular checks. Smooth sailing continues. The MOX is buzzing with energy and excitement!" ISRO posted on a specific social media platform on Tuesday.

While the MOX and galleries are expected to be full on Monday, landing operations will be broadcast live on ISRO's website, YouTube channel, and Doordarshan. The Lander module consists of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover. With Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashing into the Moon after spinning into an uncontrolled orbit on August 20, all eyes are on whether India will enter this elite league.

"Landing on the Moon will provide us with invaluable insights. I am truly thrilled that India is at the forefront of space exploration and the pursuit of sustainable living on the Moon. These are truly exciting times," Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams told National Geographic India.

On Tuesday, ISRO released images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km. These images will assist the Lander module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

On Wednesday, Chandrayaan-3's Lander module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, will closely monitor the Moon's surface from a 100 x 30 km orbit. From this altitude, the laser Doppler velocity (LDV) meter, which was not part of Chandrayaan-2, will survey the surface. Only after this assessment, and two hours before the scheduled landing, will ISRO make a final decision on the landing. According to media reports, if factors on the Lunar surface are not favourable, the landing may be postponed to August 27.

During the mission's launch, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as "a new chapter in India's space odyssey," highlighting its potential to boost further investments in the sector. Shortly after the landing, one side panel of the Vikram lander will open, creating a ramp for the Pragyan rover. As planned, the six-wheeled Pragyan, adorned with a national tricolour and an ISRO logo, will emerge from the Lander through the ramp, touching the lunar surface after almost four hours. The Lander will have a mission life of one Lunar Day (14 Earth days) and will measure the near-surface plasma density, conduct measurements of the thermal properties of the lunar surface near the polar region, and assess the seismicity around the landing site.