All flights from IGI Airport T-2 to shift to T-1 from April 15 - Here's why

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has announced that all flights from Terminal 2 will be shifted to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025, due to maintenance and runway upgrade work.

In a statement, the airport mentioned, “Effective 15th April 2025 (0001 hrs), all flights currently operating from Terminal 2 will shift to Terminal 1 until further notice. This change is due to planned maintenance work at Terminal 2, which will remain non-operational during this period. Kindly check your flight status here: https://lnkd.in/g85RfUrx or contact the airline concerned.”

Airlines have already started issuing travel advisories to inform passengers. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is leading the maintenance and runway upgrade project, which aims to improve infrastructure and make travel smoother for passengers. The runway work is expected to continue till July 2025.

IndiGo updates passengers

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, confirmed the shift in terminals and advised travellers to check their flight details before reaching the airport.

“In view of a planned maintenance activity, flights previously scheduled from Delhi Terminal 2 have now been reassigned to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025. We kindly request you to check the terminal details and your flight status on our website before heading to the airport, as there may be changes to flight schedules as well. Rest assured, we are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition and a smooth travel experience for you. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” IndiGo posted on X.

Air India also issues advisory

Air India also notified passengers about possible delays and changes due to the runway upgrades at IGI Airport. “Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, is undergoing upgrade of runways. This initiative, as per DIAL, is expected to continue till July 2025. While we will make every effort to minimise inconvenience, there could be occasions when your flight schedules get affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status here – https://bsmedia.business-standard.comairindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html… before proceeding to the airport,” Air India shared in its advisory.

Delhi airport plans for growth

According to DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the airport is expected to serve over 24 million passengers a year in the next 1–2 years, up from the current 22 million. This includes 5.5 million connecting passengers.

To support this growth, Delhi Airport is working to increase international connectivity, especially with the Asia-Pacific region. It has also signed an MoU with Auckland Airport and currently connects to 70 international destinations. The upgrades are part of a larger effort to make Delhi a major global travel hub.