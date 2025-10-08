Home / India News / All hikers stranded in Tibetan blizzard on Mt Everest rescued: Officials

All hikers stranded in Tibetan blizzard on Mt Everest rescued: Officials

A total of 580 hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng Township and nearby areas, where local staff are organising their journey home

Mount Everest drones
Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng (Photo: DJI)
Press Trust of India Beijing
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:26 AM IST
Hundreds of hikers who were caught in a deadly blizzard on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest since Saturday have reached safety, local officials said on Tuesday. Earlier official media reports said one hiker died.

All hikers and local hiking service personnel stranded by heavy snowfall in Dingri County, Xigaze City in southwest Tibet Autonomous Region, have reached safety, according to the local government.

A total of 580 hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng Township and nearby areas, where local staff are organising their return journeys in an orderly manner, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local government statement.

About a dozen hikers were escorted to a meeting point with the help of local teams carrying food, medicine, heating and oxygen supplies, the Xinhua report said.

Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng.

The county government mobilised emergency teams to coordinate communication and relief efforts in the affected area. Dingri County on Sunday announced that several scenic areas, including the Mount Everest called Qomolangma in China scenic area, were temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall.

China is currently shut down for an eight-day holiday from October 1 onwards to celebrate the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival.

Thousands visited Tibet to celebrate the holidays.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

