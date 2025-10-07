Home / India News / Hospital fires expose deep safety lapses, weak enforcement across India

Hospital fires expose deep safety lapses, weak enforcement across India

While such practices exist in leading private facilities, experts say public hospitals, often stretched and underfunded, struggle with outdated wiring, inadequate maintenance, and lax inspection

fire, Brush with blaze, fire safety
According to reports, the blaze erupted in the ICU’s storage area, where papers, medical equipment, and blood-sample tubes were kept. | File Image
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid recurring incidents of fire, hospitals have stepped up safety audits, with some of them setting higher benchmarks.
 
Hardik Ajmera, medical director, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said: “Our hospital has a next-gen intelligent firefighting and detection system with smoke detectors, sprinklers, hydrants, and fire alarms. They are strictly maintained and regularly checked. The staff is trained in firefighting and evacuation procedures through regular mock drills in accordance with the standards of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).”
 
While such practices exist in leading private facilities, experts say public hospitals, often stretched and underfunded, struggle with outdated wiring, inadequate maintenance, and lax inspection.
 
They have warned the Jaipur incident, which took place late on Sunday, is yet another reminder that India’s hospital-safety framework remains reactive rather than preventive.
 
Eight patients, including three women, died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Trauma Centre at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. It was reportedly triggered by a short circuit in a storeroom.
 
According to reports, the blaze erupted in the ICU’s storage area, where papers, medical equipment, and blood-sample tubes were kept.
 
Smoke quickly spread through the ward, causing panic among patients and the staff. Rescue operations were hampered because of thick smoke, and several patients had to be pulled out through broken windows and doors by the hospital staff and family members. 
 
This comes amid a spate of such incidents in the country. 
 
A day earlier, there were two hospital fires in Ahmedabad within 24 hours. One was at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital and the other at Vrundavan Children’s Hospital, both reportedly caused by electric faults. No casualties were reported.
 
In August, a basement fire at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai forced the evacuation of 21 patients, while a smaller fire at an east Delhi hospital in April this year also drew attention to electrical safety lapses.
 
Last year in May seven newborns died in a fire in an east Delhi hospital.
 
These have highlighted systemic weaknesses in fire preparedness. A 2024 news report found in 11 major hospital fires that took place over the past five years and which claimed 107 lives, most of the accused, including hospital owners and administrators, either remained out on bail or had faced no punitive action.
 
Experts say the root cause lies in neglect and lack of enforcement.
 
“Hospitals constantly balance patient care, essential services, and facility upkeep. Yet, managing safety on premises often slips down the priority list,” said Nilaya Varma, co-founder and group chief executive officer, Primus Partners.
 
“Reviews in hospitals show recurring gaps — faulty alarms, delays in shutting off oxygen, poor electrical maintenance, and staff untrained for emergencies. These are not isolated incidents but reflect a larger pattern of weak oversight.”
 
Most hospitals treat safety audits and mock drills as routine formalities rather than life-saving measures, he added.
 
He recommended steps such as independent safety audits, regular emergency drills, quick-response safety teams, and stricter linkage of compliance with licensing and funding.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo issues travel advisory as heavy rain causes flight delays in Delhi

Cabinet approves ₹24,000 crore rail expansion projects in four states

LIVE news: Civil aviation minister denies any 'dirty business' in Air India crash probe

SC upholds HC order granting Amazon unconditional stay in ₹336 cr case

Congress accuses govt of favouring Adani with yellow peas import policy

Topics :Fire accidentfire safetyJaipurHealthcare sector

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story