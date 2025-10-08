Datanomics: Honour killing cases surged to six-year high in 2023

In just one week, one suspected case of honour killing has been reported each from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Official data corroborates the trend as honour killing cases in India rose to 38 in 2023 — the highest level in the past six years.

Honour killings surge in 2023

Jharkhand, Haryana see most cases

Honour killings make up a small share oftotal murders Across the top 10 states and Union Territories, the share of honour killings in total murders remained minuscule Across the top 10 states and Union Territories, the share of honour killings in total murders remained minuscule