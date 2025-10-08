Home / India News / Datanomics: Honour killing cases surged to six-year high in 2023

Datanomics: Honour killing cases surged to six-year high in 2023

The back-to-back incidents highlight the persistence of such crimes

“Honour killing”casesin India more than doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year. | Representative Image
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:47 AM IST
In just one week, one suspected case of honour killing has been reported each from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Official data corroborates the trend as honour killing cases in India rose to 38 in 2023 — the highest level in the past six years.
 
Honour killings surge in 2023
 
“Honour killing”cases in India more than doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year. 
 

Jharkhand, Haryana see most cases 
 
 
Honour killings make up a small share oftotal murders  Across the top 10 states and Union Territories, the share of honour killings in total murders remained minuscule 
Source: A written reply in Parliament, NCRB, Business Standard calculations
   

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:47 AM IST

