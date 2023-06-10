Home / India News / All of us should embrace NEP in letter and spirit: Dharmendra Pradhan

All of us should embrace NEP in letter and spirit: Dharmendra Pradhan

"NEP is a philosophy. All of us should embrace and implement in letter and spirit to realise the goal of a modern, culturally-rooted, developed India," tweeted Pradhan

ANI General News
All of us should embrace NEP in letter and spirit: Dharmendra Pradhan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, on Saturday, urged that the National Education Policy (NEP) should be embraced by all in letter and spirit while congratulating the newly recruited faculties in Bhubaneswar.

"NEP is a philosophy. All of us should embrace and implement in letter and spirit to realise the goal of a modern, culturally-rooted, developed India," tweeted Pradhan while speaking after inaugurating the Virtual and Augmented Reality Centre of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar.

Inaugurating the Virtual and Augmented Reality Centre of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar Pradhan said "This CoE will accelerate digital transformation across disciplines, invigorate application-driven research as well as boost entrepreneurship."

He also reviewed academic programs of higher education institutions in Odisha and tweeted, "Always a learning experience coming to our IITs. It always gives us new energy, and inspiration and ignites the learner within. Encouraged the @iitbbs family to undertake a massive plantation drive for making the campus green and sustainable."

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that he was glad to be among the academic fraternity of IIT Bhubaneswar and congratulated all the newly recruited faculties. Pradhan encouraged them to instil social responsibilities in young minds and also prepare them to become global citizens in line with the tenets of the National Education Policy (NEP).

IIT Bhubaneswar intends to augment the existing experimental facilities and establish two pioneering centres, one for materials characterization, processing and manufacturing and the other for a Centre of Excellence for Laboratory Grown Diamonds, said officials.

Both these facilities will expand the R & D and innovation profile of IIT Bhubaneswar, strengthen innovation and research in material sciences, boost industry-academia linkages, aid the development of critical technologies, encourage entrepreneurship, boost employment and make India self-reliant in frontier areas.

Also Read

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Pradhan asks IITs to ensure zero tolerance for discrimination on campuses

Meta's new headset to feature better mixed reality technology: Zuckerberg

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Balasore train tragedy: School building which served as mortuary demolished

India logs 186 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 2,501

LIVE: United opposition could work a miracle in 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha

K'taka: Textbook revision row escalates as Cong calls RSS founder 'coward'

Top headlines: Show-cause notice to Xiaomi, worried Byju's investors & more

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanNew national education policy

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story