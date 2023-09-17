Home / India News / All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women's reservation Bill

All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women's reservation Bill

BJD and BRS leaders said they will push for the tabling and passage of the women reservation bill in the five-day session

Agencies New Delhi
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Several regional parties, including the BJD and the BRS, pushed for tabling of the women reservation bill in Parliament as the government held an all-party meeting on Sunday, a day ahead of the start of a five-day session.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said his party will raise issues like price rise, unemployment, social conflict and the Manipur situation during the all-party meeting. He arrived at the Parliament House Complex to attend it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the deputy leader of the House in Lok Sabha; Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha; and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi represented the government in the meeting.

BJD and BRS leaders said they will push for the tabling and passage of the women reservation bill in the five-day session.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, DMK's Kanimozhi, TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay Singh, BJD's Sasmit Patra, BRS' K Keshava Rao, YSR Congress Party's V Vijayasai Reddy, RJD's Manoj Jha and JD(U)'s Anil Hegde and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav were among those who attended the meeting.

The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session, a parliamentary bulletin said on Wednesday.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

Earlier today, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building a day before the commencement of the Special Session of Parliament.

Topics :ParliamentPoliticsWomen Reservation Bill

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

