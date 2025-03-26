LIVE: CBI searches former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residences
Supreme Court: A Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee began its investigation on Tuesday into the alleged discovery of cash at the official residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The discovery followed a fire in the storeroom of his residence on March 14 in Lutyens’ Delhi, where firefighters and police reportedly found the cash. In response to the allegations, Justice Varma vehemently denied any involvement, stating that neither he nor his family had placed any cash in the storeroom. On March 22, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted the panel to look into the matter.
Parliament: Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to convene today, following a series of legislative updates. Yesterday, the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill with 35 government amendments and extended the mandate of the 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) until the first day of the last week of the monsoon session. The JPC is reviewing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at facilitating simultaneous state and national elections. The Lower House adjourned after passing the Boilers Bill.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of previously supporting the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, contrasting it with the BJP's focus on public welfare during the pandemic. His remarks sparked a walkout by Opposition members after tensions escalated over agitations.
Kunal Kamra comedy row: The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed for allegedly making derogatory comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar police regarding the case. The comedian stirred controversy during a show in which he referred to Shinde as a "traitor," leading to a political uproar in Maharashtra. On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club and the hotel housing the venue. Kamra, who has refused to apologize, questioned authorities about the actions they would take against the vandalism.
CBI searches ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur, Bhilai
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residences of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai, along with the premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of Baghel.
The agency has not disclosed details regarding the case tied to the searches.
