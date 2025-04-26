'Fake degree' row: Allahabad HC admits plea against UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya

The Allahabad High Court has admitted a petition against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya that alleged that he furnished a 'fake" degree while getting a licence for a petrol pump and contesting the election.

The high court had earlier dismissed the petition on the grounds that it was filed after the stipulated time, but the Supreme Court had directed condonation of the delay.

According to the details of the case, RTI activist Diwakar Nath Tripathi, who has filed the review petition, contended that Maurya had obtained a degree from Prayagraj-based Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, which has been designated as a 'fake' University by the UGC.

The petitioner has also sought registration of a case against Maurya claiming that the latter had used the 'fake' degree' while obtaining a licence for a petrol pump and contesting elections. Maurya is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council.

Earlier, a lower court had rejected the petition and given the petitioner one month to file a revision petition before the High Court.

The petitioner, however, approached the high court after more than 300 days and the high court dismissed the petition for the delay.

The petitioner then approached the Supreme Court which directed the Allahabad High Court to condone the delay and decide the petition on merit.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh in an order passed on April 25 fixed May 6 as the next date of hearing.