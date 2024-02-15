Home / India News / Allahabad HC reserves order on plea against puja in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

Allahabad HC reserves order on plea against puja in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court's decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court's decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal heard the appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and reserved its order, committee's lawyer S F A Naqvi said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The hearing of the matter is complete and the court has reserved its order," Naqvi added.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the high court on February 2 within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court order and asking it to approach the high court.

The Varanasi district court had ruled on January 31 that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Also Read

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side's maintainability plea

Gyanvapi: SC permits cleaning of water tank in mosque complex in Varanasi

Gyanvapi: Hindu side files fresh plea demanding survey of other basements

HC to hear plea challenging Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque on Feb 12

Allahabad HC's verdict on pleas challenging Gyanvapi survey on Tue

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Union ministers to meet farmer leaders today: 5 key things to know

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw submits nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AllahabadAllahabad High CourtHigh CourtRam templeCommunalism in IndiaVaranasi

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story