Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 verdict on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved till August 3 its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

The court of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker also ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till August 3. The high court was hearing the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque.

Appearing for the state of Uttar Pradesh, Advocate General Ajai Mishra said the state government is there to maintain law and order and that it has no concern with the survey.

The counsel for the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain, submitted that the district court has called for an ASI survey to come to a logical conclusion. He also presented in the court some photographs of the western side of the mosque showing the existence of Hindu idols and their worship.

Earlier, when the hearing started in the case, ASI Additional Director Alok Tripathi informed the court that the ASI is not going to dig the structure.

The high court on Wednesday said that it would take up the matter at 3:30 pm on Thursday, but Chief Justice Diwaker started hearing the case 15 minutes in advance and reserved its order after hearing the arguments before concluding the day's proceedings at 5 pm.