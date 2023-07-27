Home / India News / Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 verdict on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 verdict on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

The Allahabad High Court reserved till August 3 its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
The court of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker also ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till August 3. The high court was hearing the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved till August 3 its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

The court of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker also ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till August 3. The high court was hearing the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque.

Appearing for the state of Uttar Pradesh, Advocate General Ajai Mishra said the state government is there to maintain law and order and that it has no concern with the survey.

The counsel for the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain, submitted that the district court has called for an ASI survey to come to a logical conclusion. He also presented in the court some photographs of the western side of the mosque showing the existence of Hindu idols and their worship.

Earlier, when the hearing started in the case, ASI Additional Director Alok Tripathi informed the court that the ASI is not going to dig the structure.

The high court on Wednesday said that it would take up the matter at 3:30 pm on Thursday, but Chief Justice Diwaker started hearing the case 15 minutes in advance and reserved its order after hearing the arguments before concluding the day's proceedings at 5 pm.

Also Read

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today

Supreme Court revives Gyanvapi panel plea, explains ASI survey stay

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

SC revives Gyanvapi panel plea disposed of while staying ASI survey

HC to resume hearing on plea against ASI survey on Gyanvapi premises

Nainital cable car breaks down mid way, passengers left stranded

47 posts for PWDs filled, 125 recruitments in next 4 months: Centre

Tax dept should conduct evasion searches with caution: Parl panel

Parl Panel urges govt to review use of NMMS app for attendance, issues

Disclosure of minor rape victim's identity by Rahul against law: NCPCR

Topics :Allahabad High CourtVaranasi

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story